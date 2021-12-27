iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 978,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,953 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Wade G W & Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $71,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 205,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,251 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

USMV opened at $79.67 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.