iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 1.1% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $16,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $79.67 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.28.

