iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Increased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 729,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,890 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 7.2% of Intrust Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $54,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $74.31. 8,838,508 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.67.

