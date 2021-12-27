iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $387,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,451,000 after purchasing an additional 18,812 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,416,000.

HDV opened at $99.79 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $86.18 and a twelve month high of $100.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.25.

