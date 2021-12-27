iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Shares Sold by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOK. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,377,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,650,000.

Get iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF alerts:

Shares of AOK traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,579. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.94. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $40.43.

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.