IoTeX Hits Market Cap of $1.39 Billion (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded up 27.8% against the dollar. IoTeX has a total market cap of $1.39 billion and $65.59 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000287 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.50 or 0.00394961 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005574 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00046481 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007594 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About IoTeX

IOTX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

