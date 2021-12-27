Investment Management of Virginia LLC Purchases 768 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Bottomline Technologies (de) makes up approximately 1.4% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned 0.42% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $7,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the third quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,614,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 8.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 140,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.27. The company had a trading volume of 11,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,519. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $56.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.59.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.71.

In related news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $100,460.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,608 shares of company stock worth $550,340 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

