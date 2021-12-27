Investment Management of Virginia LLC Purchases 647 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,485,000 after purchasing an additional 47,163 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $130.79. 27,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,371,512. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

