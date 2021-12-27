Investment Management of Virginia LLC Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,404 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $247,645. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.59. The stock had a trading volume of 130,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,343,445. The company has a market capitalization of $220.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.11. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

