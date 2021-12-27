Investment Management of Virginia LLC Cuts Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.18.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $101.67. 18,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,210,156. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.22. The company has a market cap of $134.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $67.08 and a 12 month high of $102.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.