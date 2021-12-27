Investment Management of Virginia LLC Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,548 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,593,000 after buying an additional 5,214,436 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,291,607,000 after buying an additional 2,777,060 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,185,413,000 after buying an additional 290,090 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,960,328,000 after buying an additional 709,880 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,484,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,730,774,000 after buying an additional 1,067,667 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist cut their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $51.53. 122,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,861,205. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $209.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $46.49 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

