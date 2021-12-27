Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,396 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 429,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,483,000 after acquiring an additional 30,773 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Invesco by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 151,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Invesco by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,452,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $546,682,000 after acquiring an additional 675,464 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 5.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,662,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,449,000 after buying an additional 87,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the second quarter worth about $6,451,000. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Invesco in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.73.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $23.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $29.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

