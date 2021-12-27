Intrust Bank NA Sells 861 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,586 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.73.

In other news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $1,373,749.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $1,031,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,477 shares of company stock valued at $7,279,628. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $139.77. The company had a trading volume of 27,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,399,804. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $247.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.27 and a 200-day moving average of $123.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $140.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

