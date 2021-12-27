Intrust Bank NA Purchases 1,732 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 0.6% of Intrust Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 68 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $624.42.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $5.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $656.42. 7,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,522. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.52 and a 52-week high of $666.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $631.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $573.38.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.63 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

