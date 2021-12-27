Intrust Bank NA Has $2.63 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,409,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,824,000 after buying an additional 149,903 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 548,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,159,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 846,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,362,000 after buying an additional 76,434 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 14.1% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.91 on Monday, hitting $134.00. 35,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,830,666. The company has a market capitalization of $236.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.64 and its 200 day moving average is $115.43. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $133.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

