Intrust Bank NA Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,920,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,213,922,000 after buying an additional 3,877,705 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $273,996,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,589.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,997,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,025,000 after buying an additional 1,879,548 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 40.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,418,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,630,000 after buying an additional 1,547,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,265,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,579,450,000 after buying an additional 973,273 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIS stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.98. The company had a trading volume of 14,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,628,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.79 and a 1-year high of $155.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.64 and a 200 day moving average of $126.29. The firm has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 421.63%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FIS shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

