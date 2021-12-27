Intrust Bank NA Has $1.64 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.17.

DG traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $222.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.36 and its 200-day moving average is $221.80. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $239.35. The firm has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

