Intrust Bank NA Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979,125 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,749.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,959,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,744 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,405,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,497,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,552,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.79.

NYSE:MS traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,803,335. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.20. The company has a market capitalization of $179.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.76%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

