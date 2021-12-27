Intrust Bank NA Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $68,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $4.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $476.87. 44,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,478,216. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $366.16 and a 52 week high of $475.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $464.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $448.41.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

