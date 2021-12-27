Intrust Bank NA Decreases Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,720,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,636,428,000 after buying an additional 259,711 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,398,000 after buying an additional 681,085 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,435,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,391,000 after buying an additional 60,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,349,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,974,000 after buying an additional 210,792 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.38.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total value of $504,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total value of $469,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $2.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $368.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,048. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.97 and a 52 week high of $369.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.13.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

