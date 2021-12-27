Intrust Bank NA Buys 2,960 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,522,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,815 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 642,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,557,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 660,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,013,000 after acquiring an additional 245,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 54,376 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.94.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.96 on Monday, hitting $63.24. The stock had a trading volume of 251,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,348,922. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.06. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $43.35 and a one year high of $62.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $266.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 55.02%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

