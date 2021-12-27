Intrust Bank NA Buys 233 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 46,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 107.4% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 60,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,709,395. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

