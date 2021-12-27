Intrust Bank NA Acquires 373 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 0.9% of Intrust Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

PEP stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $170.57. The company had a trading volume of 16,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,776,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $173.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

