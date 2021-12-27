International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on IBM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.54. 18,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,371,512. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.