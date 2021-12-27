InsurAce (INSUR) Trading 30.7% Higher This Week

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 26th. InsurAce has a total market capitalization of $12.58 million and approximately $6.58 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InsurAce coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00002198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, InsurAce has traded 30.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00062375 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,045.12 or 0.07962888 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00008630 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,686.52 or 0.99777318 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00072866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00053312 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

