Insight 2811 Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Insight 2811 Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,275 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Intel by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 33,449 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Intel by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital cut their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.79. 219,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,861,205. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $46.49 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

