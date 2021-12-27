Insight 2811 Inc. Has $617,000 Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Insight 2811 Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Equity Residential makes up approximately 0.4% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Equity Residential by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,219,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,710,893,000 after buying an additional 3,280,077 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,351,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,656,703,000 after purchasing an additional 224,796 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Equity Residential by 31.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,818 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,878,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,336,000 after acquiring an additional 154,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,629,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,485,000 after acquiring an additional 68,972 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $5,978,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $4,376,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,641 shares of company stock worth $14,729,008 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

EQR stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,114. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $56.79 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The firm had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EQR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.84.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.