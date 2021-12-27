Insight 2811 Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Insight 2811 Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNPR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Juniper Networks by 61.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 140.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 30.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $173,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,220 shares of company stock worth $1,524,457. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

Shares of JNPR traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.76. The stock had a trading volume of 27,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,709,383. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $34.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 75.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average is $29.34.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 177.78%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.