Insight 2811 Inc. Decreases Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Insight 2811 Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 57.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,929 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 119,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,983,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,649,000 after purchasing an additional 197,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 159.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 466,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,537,000 after acquiring an additional 286,945 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MBB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.44. 4,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,846. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $106.95 and a 1 year high of $110.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.58 and its 200-day moving average is $108.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

