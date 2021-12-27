Insider Selling: VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $93,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 21st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 5,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $93,700.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 5,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $95,250.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 5,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $90,750.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 1,612 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $33,997.08.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 100,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $2,144,000.00.

Shares of VZIO opened at $18.98 on Monday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $28.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.58.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $588.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VZIO. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in VIZIO in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in VIZIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in VIZIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in VIZIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new position in VIZIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. 6.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cannonball Research assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VIZIO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

