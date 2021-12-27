Insider Selling: Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) CEO Sells 8,434 Shares of Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 8,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $377,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Envista stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,345,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,071. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $32.14 and a 1 year high of $46.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.72.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVST. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Envista by 357.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Envista by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Envista by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Envista during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVST shares. Bank of America upgraded Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

