Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,152,000 after buying an additional 128,585 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,198,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,545,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.8% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 924,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,686,000 after buying an additional 24,962 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,910,000 after purchasing an additional 15,772 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IIPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.33.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $101,408.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $27,842.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,158 shares of company stock valued at $176,768. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IIPR stock opened at $250.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $261.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.12. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.91 and a 12-month high of $288.02. The company has a current ratio of 80.69, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 57.95 and a beta of 1.47.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. The firm had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.57%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

