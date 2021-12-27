InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on INNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of InnovAge in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut shares of InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of InnovAge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, InnovAge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.31.

Shares of OTCMKTS INNV traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,534,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,820. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.47. InnovAge has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.13 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that InnovAge will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of InnovAge by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,282,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,330,000 after acquiring an additional 245,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

