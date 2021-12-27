InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Cut to “Hold” at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $6.50 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of InnovAge in a report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen started coverage on shares of InnovAge in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of InnovAge from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of InnovAge from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.31.

Shares of OTCMKTS INNV opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. InnovAge has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $27.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.47.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that InnovAge will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INNV. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in InnovAge by 1,644.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in InnovAge in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in InnovAge by 144.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in InnovAge in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in InnovAge in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

