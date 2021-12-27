InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Cut to “Hold” at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $6.50 target price on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of InnovAge in a report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen started coverage on shares of InnovAge in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of InnovAge from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of InnovAge from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.31.
Shares of OTCMKTS INNV opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. InnovAge has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $27.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.47.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INNV. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in InnovAge by 1,644.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in InnovAge in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in InnovAge by 144.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in InnovAge in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in InnovAge in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.
InnovAge Company Profile
InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.
