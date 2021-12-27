ING Groep NV Raises Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

ING Groep NV increased its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Hologic by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 510.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

HOLX stock opened at $76.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.36.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.