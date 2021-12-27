ING Groep NV Raises Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $33.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.60. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 50.40%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

