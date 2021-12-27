ING Groep NV Purchases 421 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its position in Evergy by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

EVRG stock opened at $66.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.5725 dividend. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 59.95%.

In other news, Director C John Wilder bought 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.64 per share, for a total transaction of $458,261.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 212,016 shares of company stock valued at $13,685,017. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.