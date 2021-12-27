ING Groep NV Invests $1.47 Million in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 103,162 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth $6,233,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 101.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,734,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,573 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.2% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 42.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 136,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 40,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 166,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $15.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.75. The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HPE. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $1,344,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $131,951.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142,521 shares of company stock worth $2,186,159. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

