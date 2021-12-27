ING Groep NV Increases Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

ING Groep NV increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZM. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.02.

ZM opened at $191.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of -1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.26 and its 200-day moving average is $298.39. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.66 and a 52-week high of $451.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $600,905.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 1,913 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.62, for a total transaction of $496,653.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,265 shares of company stock valued at $22,003,672. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

