ING Groep NV Has $1.62 Million Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,841 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 13.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,404 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 19,780 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 11.6% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,412,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $55,773,000 after acquiring an additional 250,123 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 6.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,028 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 131.9% in the second quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 407,273 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 231,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 2.7% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,813 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL opened at $22.71 on Monday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 2.75.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.91%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. COKER & PALMER upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Cowen raised their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

