ING Groep NV Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Boston Properties by 159.9% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Boston Properties by 177.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 49.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $114.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.17. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.45 and a 1 year high of $124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.18.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.16%.

In other Boston Properties news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $4,088,164.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $251,571.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,701 shares of company stock worth $4,825,789 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on BXP. Barclays began coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.64.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

