ING Groep NV Boosts Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 21.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In other news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $434,545.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $1,477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,801 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.88.

Shares of EXPD opened at $130.76 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $88.82 and a one year high of $137.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.16%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.