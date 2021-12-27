Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 818 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 8,445 shares.The stock last traded at $42.17 and had previously closed at $42.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.35.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $980.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.18 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 132,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 15.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 59.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 56,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 20,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 32.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 26.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the period.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile (NYSE:IBA)

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

