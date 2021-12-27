Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Major Shareholder William Monroe Purchases 50,000 Shares

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) major shareholder William Monroe purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

William Monroe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

On Tuesday, December 14th, William Monroe purchased 30,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $82,200.00.

On Friday, November 26th, William Monroe purchased 60,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, William Monroe purchased 10,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.34 per share, with a total value of $33,400.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, William Monroe acquired 130,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $425,100.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, William Monroe acquired 50,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.56 per share, for a total transaction of $228,000.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, William Monroe bought 54,375 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $172,912.50.

On Tuesday, October 5th, William Monroe bought 295,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $932,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, William Monroe bought 5,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $15,050.00.

Shares of ICD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,137. The firm has a market cap of $27.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 6.70. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.51.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($0.01). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 107.72% and a negative return on equity of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $24.04 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 8.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 9.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.