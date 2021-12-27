IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Major Shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New Sells 20,109 Shares

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 20,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $46,652.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Enterprise Associates 14 New also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 85,123 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $192,377.98.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 28,817 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $65,702.76.

On Monday, December 13th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 17,501 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $49,527.83.

On Thursday, December 9th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 5,666 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $16,714.70.

Shares of NASDAQ IMRA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.45. 201,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,658. The firm has a market cap of $64.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 3.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82. IMARA Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $24.10.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.36. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. Equities analysts expect that IMARA Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMRA. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of IMARA during the third quarter valued at $3,399,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IMARA in the third quarter valued at $3,383,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of IMARA by 17.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,645,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after buying an additional 399,389 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of IMARA by 3,828.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 314,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IMARA in the third quarter valued at $1,224,000. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on IMRA. Zacks Investment Research raised IMARA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on IMARA in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

About IMARA

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

