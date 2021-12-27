Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,700 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Illumina worth $44,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Illumina by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina stock opened at $382.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $435.94. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $341.03 and a one year high of $555.77. The company has a market capitalization of $59.75 billion, a PE ratio of 62.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.70.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.29, for a total value of $122,453.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total value of $41,804.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,315 shares of company stock valued at $5,885,023 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

