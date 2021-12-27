iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Equities analysts expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) to post sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the highest is $1.05 billion. iHeartMedia posted sales of $935.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full-year sales of $3.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow iHeartMedia.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $928.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.34 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

In other iHeartMedia news, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 1,091,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $27,288,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 24,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.77 per share, with a total value of $501,595.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IHRT. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the second quarter worth $301,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 40.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,644,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,862,000 after buying an additional 2,205,259 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 43.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 40,686 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 41.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 23,222 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 202.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 37,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia stock opened at $20.98 on Monday. iHeartMedia has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.95.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

