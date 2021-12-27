Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Shares Gap Up to $24.43

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.43, but opened at $25.16. Identiv shares last traded at $25.16, with a volume of 5 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $574.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 647.00 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.16.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.75 million. Identiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Identiv, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Identiv news, CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $616,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,556 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $104,675.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,416 shares of company stock worth $3,344,780 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INVE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 308.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,995,000 after buying an additional 932,392 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Identiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,437,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Identiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,100,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Identiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,657,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Identiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,158,000. 57.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE)

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

