Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Shares Gap Down to $1.28

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.28, but opened at $1.25. Ideanomics shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 51,580 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ideanomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17. The firm has a market cap of $634.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of -0.30.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 108.04% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ideanomics, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDEX. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Ideanomics in the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Ideanomics in the second quarter worth approximately $994,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Ideanomics in the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Ideanomics by 53.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

Ideanomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

