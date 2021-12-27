I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Receives $87.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IMAB shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on I-Mab in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMAB. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of I-Mab by 303.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of I-Mab by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IMAB stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.93. The company had a trading volume of 235,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,479. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $40.62 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.07 and its 200 day moving average is $67.95.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

